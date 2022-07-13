REPORT: Police Called To Assist Britney Spears When She Ran Out Of Gas On Highway

Police reportedly rushed to aid Britney Spears after she ran out of gas Tuesday on a busy Los Angeles highway.

Spears ran out of gas while driving in a busy lane on the southbound 101 highway, just north of Balboa Boulevard, according to TMZ. Police were informed at around 10 p.m. that a white Mercedes was blocking the third lane of the highway.

Police found the car abandoned upon arriving to the scene. Spears was in the backseat of a passerby’s vehicle when police arrived, TMZ reported.

Britney Spears was faced with a scary situation as she ran out of gas in the middle of one of L.A.’s busiest highways … and cops were called to get her to safety. https://t.co/HqoNxjZDc4 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

Spears spoke with the officers and confirmed she had run out of gas while she was driving, causing her car to come to a sudden stop in the middle of the highway, according to TMZ.

California Highway Patrol controlled the situation by stopping traffic. An officer then entered Spears’ vehicle and held the steering wheel while others pushed the car out of harm’s way, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Britney Spears Gets Frisky In A Speckled Bikini)

Britney Spears RAN OUT OF GAS in the middle of freeway and called police for help https://t.co/6v1HeKMoBu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 13, 2022



Spears sat in the passenger seat of the Mercedes during this time, according to the outlet. She reportedly confirmed she was alright and thanked the police officers for their assistance.

Officers waited with Spears until her new husband, Sam Asghari picked her up, the outlet reported.