Court Orders Biden White House To Cough Up Top Officials’ Communications With Big Tech

A federal court in Louisiana ordered the Biden administration to turn over communications senior officials had with tech companies Tuesday.

Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughy of the United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana issued the order granting discovery sought by Republican Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana. Schmitt and Landry sued the Biden administration on May 5, claiming that members of the administration colluded with social media companies to suppress debate on a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election and more.

The attorneys general were seeking any communications and documents between the Biden administration and tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Official Tapped To Head DHS’s New ‘Disinformation’ Board Peddled Disinformation)

🚨 BREAKING: A federal court granted our Office’s request to collect discovery and documents from top ranking Biden officials and social media companies to get to the bottom of their alleged collusion to suppress and censor free speech. pic.twitter.com/qu6oenVq9G — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) July 12, 2022

“The Court granted our motion for discovery, paving the way for my Office to gather important documents to get to the bottom of that alleged collusion – this is a huge development,” Schmitt, who is running for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, said in a release.

“We are very happy with the ruling permitting discovery into the federal government’s plan to turn itself into speech police,” Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Gina McCarthy, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, called for tech companies to increase their censorship of certain viewpoints on the environment in June. Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas launched a probe into the alleged collusion Wednesday, citing McCarthy’s remarks.

The lawsuit, filed today, alleges that the Biden Administration colluded with and pressured social media giants Meta, Twitter, and Youtube to suppress and censor free speech on topics like the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Lab Leak Theory, and more. https://t.co/aTcdFU41iX — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) May 5, 2022

Schmitt and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

