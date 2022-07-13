Tech

Court Orders Biden White House To Cough Up Top Officials’ Communications With Big Tech

Harold Hutchison Reporter
A federal court in Louisiana ordered the Biden administration to turn over communications senior officials had with tech companies Tuesday.

Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughy of the United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana issued the order granting discovery sought by Republican Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana. Schmitt and Landry sued the Biden administration on May 5, claiming that members of the administration colluded with social media companies to suppress debate on a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election and more.

The attorneys general were seeking any communications and documents between the Biden administration and tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Official Tapped To Head DHS’s New ‘Disinformation’ Board Peddled Disinformation)

“The Court granted our motion for discovery, paving the way for my Office to gather important documents to get to the bottom of that alleged collusion – this is a huge development,” Schmitt, who is running for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, said in a release.

“We are very happy with the ruling permitting discovery into the federal government’s plan to turn itself into speech police,” Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Gina McCarthy, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, called for tech companies to increase their censorship of certain viewpoints on the environment in June. Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas launched a probe into the alleged collusion Wednesday, citing McCarthy’s remarks.

Schmitt and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

