EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Daines Introduces Bill To Give Gun Owners Freedom To Carry Across State Lines

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines introduced legislation Monday that would allow for those who live in a concealed carry or Constitutional carry state to carry their concealed firearms in other states.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, is titled the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would ensure a Montana resident can legally conceal carry a gun into a state where the state’s own residents can conceal carry. This bill also allows for individuals with a state-issued concealed carry license to conceal a gun in any other state, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state.

Daines’ Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act also would allow those who live in a constitutional carry state to carry in other states. (RELATED: Supreme Court Issues Death Blow To Concealed Carry Law)

“The right to keep and bear arms is guaranteed under our Constitution — no state should be able to take that right away. My bill would ensure that every state honors Montanans’ right to self defense and the Second Amendment through concealed carry reciprocity,” Daines told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Federal Excise Tax On Guns, Ammo)

Daines believes that similar to how a driver’s license works across state lines, a concealed carry permit should as well.