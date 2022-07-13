Texas Superintendent Who Implemented CRT Resigns Amid Prolonged Parent Pushback

A Houston-area superintendent who implemented critical race theory-inspired strategies in two school districts resigned on Monday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) Superintendent Eric Williams is taking a school board-approved leave of absence from July 12-31 to help care for an ill family member in Virginia, the Houston Chronicle reported. Williams will return to work as superintendent emeritus on Aug. 1 and his permanent retirement goes into effect on Jan. 31, 2023, six months earlier than expected.

The school board voted to appoint former superintendent Karen Engle to hold Williams’ position in the interim effective Jan. 31, 2023.

The Clear Creek ISD school board will consider accepting a retirement agreement for the district’s superintendent, Eric Williams, Monday night. Williams was followed by accusations of “indoctrinating” students with “anti-white” sentiment. https://t.co/lpLNawXrQf — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 11, 2022

Williams joined CCISD in January 2021 after working in Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia for more than six years, according to a local news report. Williams received a litany of push-back from both CCISD and Loudoun County parents after leaked emails showed the superintendent admitting the district teaches the principles of critical race theory.

Leaked emails obtained by the Daily Caller show William admitting that some of Loudoun County’s plans “align with the ideology of CRT.” (RELATED: Superintendent Who Implemented CRT In Loudoun County Overseeing A CRT-Inspired ‘Strategic Plan’ In Texas Schools)

Williams perpetuated programs at CCISD such as “Leader in Me” and “Character Strong” that parents say focused on character development instead of “reading, writing, math, etc.,” which they feel is the true job of the public school system.

Under William’s tenure, school counselors were reportedly encouraged to share information about students’ gender transition desires to a private LGBTQ advocacy group instead of parents, according to a letter from America First Legal.

CCISD parents told the Daily Caller that they never wanted Williams as their superintendent. Mother Kari Larson said she believes Williams was brought in to promote the district’s “social justice” agenda. CCISD parents worked in tandem with anti-critical race theory activists groups in Loudoun County to call for the end of Williams’ leadership, the Daily Caller learned.

The CCISD Board of Trustees commended Williams for his leadership within the district.

“Dr. Williams built on our previous efforts with personalized learning,” board president Jay Cunningham said. “He collaborated with others to establish Robotics, Coding, and Computational Thinking immersion programs at three of our elementary schools. And he engaged staff members in taking steps now to address financial challenges relating to declining state revenue.”

Clear Creek Independent School District’s spokesperson said “no” when asked whether parental pushback played a role in William’s decision to resign.

This article was updated to include comment from Clear Creek Independent School District.