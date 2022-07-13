‘Living In The Stone Age’: Tucker Rips ESG Policies Crippling Third World

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted efforts to pass versions of the “Green New Deal” on his show Tuesday night, claiming that one country’s population was “living in the Stone Age” as a result.

“Let’s start with Ghana,” Carlson said. “Ghana is a pretty little country, peaceful place, actually, on the west coast of Africa. Three years ago, Ghana was in great shape and had one of the fastest growing economies in the world. So much energy over the last decade it was exporting it to its neighbors in West Africa.” (RELATED: ‘What The Green New Deal Looks Like’: Tucker Hammers AOC Over Sri Lanka Collapse)

However, after Ghana joined the Paris Climate Accords and accepted World Bank funding, it began an “energy transformation” to use renewable energy, Carlson said.

WATCH:

“What happened next?” Carlson asked. “This is the part you do not read that much about. Last year Ghana experienced a complete shutdown of its national power supply, no more electricity.”

“The Ashanti region has millions of people living in it,” Carlson said. “They’re living in the stone age now. And it is not just the energy grid now compromised in Ghana. International observers say the country is now facing severe food shortages and hunger, starvation within a matter of months.”

Carlson noted that Ghana had an Environmental, Social and (Corporate) Governance (ESG) score of 97.7 as the result of embracing a push for organic fertilizers and renewable energy. Some experts claim that a similar reliance on ESG helped wreck the Sri Lankan economy and reduced crop yields, leading to violent protests that forced the country’s prime minister and president to resign.

The Ghanian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.