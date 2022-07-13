Wisconsin Doctor Buys Two Facilities In Illinois To Provide Abortions

A Wisconsin doctor purchased two buildings in Rockford, Illinois, where he hopes to start administering abortion pills and surgical abortions, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade forced Wisconsin abortion providers to stop procedures as the courts determine whether an existing 170-year-old law will take effect, causing those seeking abortions to travel out of state. The court’s decision influenced Dr. Dennis Christensen to buy two buildings to open abortion practices in Illinois, where abortion remains legal, according to Fox News.

“I find it, unbelievably irresponsible for the Supreme Court to interject their political aspirations into the health of my patients,” said Dr. Christensen, according to WIFR23. “People are going to get their abortions one way or the other.”

The mostly retired Christensen spent nearly half a million dollars to set up two abortion clinics. The first facility, which he acquired for $75,000, he plans on opening as soon as Friday to administer abortion pills, WIFR23 reported. Christensen was previously the head of Northern Illinois Women’s Center for a time, a facility that closed in 2012 after the Illinois Department of Public Health issued them multiple fines, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Ohio Lawmakers Introduce ‘Personhood Act’ To Ban Abortion From The Moment Of Conception)

The second clinic, formerly the Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford, cost $350,000, reported Fox News. The Rockford Family Planning Foundation is currently working with Christensen to prepare the building to be ready for surgical abortions within six months.

“We feel like it’s absolutely essential for us to get open as quickly as possible,” the foundation’s president Jeanne Bissell said, according to Fox News.

While Christensen is an obstetrician-gynecologist, he has also been an abortionist since 1973, performing his first abortion five days after the passing of Roe v. Wade, according to WIFR23.