‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video About Walker Ahead Of Season 5 Starting

“Yellowstone” recently released an awesome video ahead of season five starting.

The hit series with Kevin Costner is set to return for the premiere of season five November 13, and millions of fans are ready to get back to action with the Duttons.

Well, the show dropped a video about the evolution of Walker, and it’s the perfect way to get ready for the upcoming season. Give it a watch below!

There’s no doubt that Walker is one of the best characters on the series. He appeared halfway through season one and has been causing trouble and problems ever since!

He went from being a nuisance and a man who wanted out to a man who has become a pretty integral part of the Dutton unit. Granted, I’m not sure fans really trust him, but he’s had a fascinating arc.

Also, it’s given people a chance to see that Ryan Bingham is a hell of an actor on top of being a great musician.

More than anything, “Yellowstone” fans are ready for some new episodes to drop. While season four was solid, it was weaker than the previous ones.

Part of that was because COVID threw a major wrench in production, but we’re back to normal now. That means it’s time to ride and get back to a standard of excellence fans have come to love.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on “Yellowstone” as we have them!