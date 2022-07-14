Even NBC Admits Inflation Is Killing Biden’s Poll Numbers

NBC’s senior political editor told MSNBC host Katy Tur Thursday that President Joe Biden’s low poll numbers were being driven by inflation.

“That 36% overall job rating for President Biden, as well as his 30% economic handling, not only the lowest in CNBC’s polling but also the lowest when you factor in the presidencies of Donald Trump and Barack Obama, looking back at past CNBC and also NBC polls that are conducted by the same polling firms.,” Mark Murray said. (RELATED: ‘What The Green New Deal Looks Like’: Tucker Hammers AOC Over Sri Lanka Collapse)

Some experts claim that the Biden administration’s hostility to fossil fuels and the embrace of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards are main drivers of inflation. Biden also signed massive spending bills for COVID relief and infrastructure that spent a combined $3.1 trillion.

“As you and Tom [Costello] were just discussing, inflation is a really big driver of this. The CNBC poll found that 12% of respondents believe that President Biden’s policies have made things better, but having 30% believe that they’ve made things worse and 51%, not much difference at all,” Murray continued.

The Consumer Price Index climbed by 9.1% year-over-year according to a Wednesday report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following an 8.8% increase in May. The Biden administration has repeatedly called inflation the “Putin price hike,” seeking to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine for the high prices.

CNN also discussed Biden’s low polling numbers and mentioned the role inflation played in them.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

