Brooklyn Anti-Capitalist Ice Cream Truck Sells $10 ‘Eat The Rich’ Popsicles

An ice cream truck run by a Brooklyn art collective, MSCHF, sold $10 popsicles made in the image of prominent billionaires and urged customers to “eat the rich,” according to the MSCHF website.

The pop-up ice cream vendor, Mschfsicle Eat The Rich Popsicles, sold frozen desserts modeled after Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Jack Ma from July 11 – 13, according to the MSCHF website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

The popsicles had names like “Bite Bezos,” “Suck Zuck” and “Gobble Gates.” The packaging on some of the desserts parodied the companies owned by the respective billionaires, according to the website; for Jeff Bezos, the wrapper had an altered Amazon logo that was frowning rather than smiling with the letter “X” over each eye, and Zuckerberg’s wrapper had two thumbs down in the style of Facebook’s “like” feature. (RELATED: Designer Of Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress Is Serial Tax Dodger)

Previous MSCHF projects include scratch and sniff lottery tickets, hats with an “MSCHF Wholesale” label on them resembling the Costco logo and Sacred Seltzer, a Christian-themed alcoholic seltzer drink which claimed to be produced using real sacred water blessed according to Catholic procedure, according to the MSCHF website. Mschfsicle is the 81st product the cooperative has released, according to its website.

MSCHF did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

