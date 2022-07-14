Man Wrongfully Accused Of Murder Released From Prison After 28 Years

Jose Cruz, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, was released after serving 28 years in Illinois’ Stateville Prison Tuesday.

Cruz was released one month after meeting Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx before she delivered a commencement address to graduates in the prison. Cruz told Foxx, whose office has been reviewing several cases investigated by former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara, that he was wrongfully convicted. The now 53-year-old was serving a 90 years prison sentence.

“This is a happy moment. This is a happy moment,” Cruz said. “There is nothing to be sad about. I’m not angry. I forgive Guevara and everybody who did what they did to me.”

“They told me my father has cancer. It was very difficult. And my brother had cancer,” Cruz said. “It was difficult. My mom passed. It was very difficult also.”

BREAKING: Cook County judge grants @KimFoxx office motion to toss conviction of Thomas Sierra in 1995 Logan Square killing—the 10th murder conviction tied to ex-#CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara thrown out. Sierra spent 22 yrs in prison. Hearing the ruling, he bowed his head and wept. pic.twitter.com/SDpNRGyOCO — Chip Mitchell (@ChipMitchell1) January 9, 2018

Cruz’s case is one of 15 murder cases investigated by Guevara that have been overturned. The city of Chicago has spent at least $75 million dealing with allegations of misconduct in cases involving Guevara.

“He had his lineup photo that he wanted to show me and introduce himself to me,” Foxx said. “I had shared with Mr. Cruz that I recognized his name. … Literally, his case was part of a series of cases I had talked about less than 24 hours earlier.” (RELATED: Man Released From Jail After 32 Years For Murder He Didn’t Commit)

Guevara “was crafty about how to get people convicted and now he’s crafty about how to get himself out of trouble,” Cruz’s attorney, Greg Swygert, told News 7H.

Cook County Judge Tyria Walton threw out Cruz’s murder conviction Monday, allowing him to be released Tuesday.

Cruz is hoping to receive a Certificate of Innocence, which will expunge the conviction from his records.