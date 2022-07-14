Crisis Pregnancy Center Director Rebukes ‘Horrific’ Elizabeth Warren Claims

The director of a crisis pregnancy center in Sacramento, California, ripped into “horrific” words from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts during a Fox News appearance early Thursday morning.

“Her words are actually horrific,” Heidi Matzke, the executive director of Alternatives Pregnancy Center, told “Fox and Friends First” co-host Carley Shimkus. “Pregnancy centers throughout the entire country give away $266 million of free medical services and resources to communities all over this incredible country, and her words are just incredibly hurtful.” (RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood President Said Crisis Pregnancy Centers Misinform, Shame And Deter. Here’s What They Actually Do)

WATCH:

“Our pregnancy center here in Sacramento is a fully licensed OB-GYN medical clinic, we’ve got doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, medical assistants…it’s so important for our community to understand that the women that serve in our clinics, most of them have experienced abortion for themselves…they basically say had they only had a pregnancy center like ours to turn to when they faced their unplanned pregnancy, their life today would look so much different,” Matzke continued.

Warren introduced legislation targeting crisis pregnancy centers in June alongside Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York and Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon.

“In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by three-one,” Warren told NBC 10 Monday. “We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts and we need to shut them down all around the country.”

Crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life groups across the country have been attacked since the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in May. The Supreme Court formally issued its 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Warren and the Alternatives Pregnancy Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.