Fans Get In A Massive Brawl During Yankees/Red Sox Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans were out of control Wednesday night during the Yankees/Red Sox game.

In a viral video tweeted by @DanAlanRourke, a group of fans got into an absolutely massive melee during the game between the two historic rivals.

You can watch all the carnage and chaos unfold below.

Of all the fan brawls that we’ve seen recently, there’s no question that this one is up there with the best of them. Those dudes weren’t holding anything back.

They were letting each other have it like tomorrow wasn’t coming, and that’s the kind of content the internet lives for.

It’s also the latest example that some people are incredibly stupid. Who goes to a sporting event looking for a huge fight or brawl? The answer is simple.

Only clowns and idiots carry that kind of energy. That’s just a fact, and we’ve seen countless examples to back it up.

If you find yourself throwing punches at a sporting event instead of just enjoying some drinks, you’re a moron!