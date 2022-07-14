Judges Forces Britney Spears’ Father To Sit For Deposition

A Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, must sit for deposition prior to August 12.

Wednesday’s court ruling comes several months after Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, insisted that Jamie produce documents that account for his handling of Britney’s conservatorship, according to TMZ. Rosengart alleges that Jamie mismanaged Britney’s finances and helped himself to her fortune. This major win for Britney means Jamie will face questions surrounding allegations that he installed security cameras and listening devices in Britney’s room, according to TMZ.

Britney Spears’ father can’t dodge her attorney Mathew Rosengart anymore … a judge has ruled Jamie Spears will be grilled about the conservatorship. https://t.co/U1wDhlYVWZ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

Jamie insisted on having his lawyer depose his own daughter, and the judge seemed ready to deny the motion but ultimately decided not to rule on that matter until July 27, according to TMZ. Jamie also requested that Britney produce documents in advance of the deposition, but his request was denied.

Jamie reportedly wants to address the allegations Britney made against him, and has expressed the desire to ask questions of Britney while she is under oath. He has made it clear that he plans to proceed in appealing this matter. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Called To Assist Britney Spears When She Ran Out Of Gas On Highway)

In Major Victory for Britney Spears, Judge Orders Jamie Spears to Be Deposed and Produce Documents Related to Surveillance https://t.co/UzOsg2mfJv — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2022

Britney has accused her father of conservatorship abuse and shocked fans with her description of the very strict rules and challenging living conditions she was forced to endure. The star claimed Jamie forced her into rehab and prevented her from getting married, according to TMZ. All such matters are expected to be addressed in court.

Jamie was the center of media frenzy when fans grew increasingly concerned for Britney’s well-being under his conservatorship. The #FreeBritney campaign gained worldwide traction and has garnered the support of millions of fans. On November 13, 2021, Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, according to USA Today.