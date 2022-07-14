Mike Gundy Says Money Is The Motivating Factor For College Football Realignment

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had some very blunt thoughts about the recent changes in college football.

The world of college football has been thrown into chaos after USC and UCLA made the decision to bolt from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten. Now, there’s a massive race for teams to find new homes and not get left out in the cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USC And UCLA Shock College Football Fans By Joining This Powerhouse Conference https://t.co/BCbaNbTl4Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2022

What does Gundy think is driving the situation that will almost certainly leave the sport with the SEC and Big Ten as America’s two true power conferences? Money!

The Big Ten Is Expected To Make A Staggering Amount Of Money After Expanding https://t.co/5yLWh5Hm7k — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

“The moves that are being made are only being made for the money. Period,” Gundy told the media when speaking about the situation, according to Brian Davis.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on college realignment: “The moves that are being made are only being made for the money. Period.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 13, 2022

While Gundy is definitely 100% correct, I’m not sure it’s a bad thing. This is America. We live in a capitalist society. Money is good! Wealth is good!

College football is a world of haves and have nots. You don’t want to end up in the latter group, and Oklahoma State simply doesn’t have the resources to get poached by the B1G or the SEC.

So, I understand why Gundy might not be happy about the situation.

I’m also concerned on some level because college football is a sport centered around traditions and it feels like we’re losing that to a degree.

However, change isn’t always a bad thing and watching USC travel to Camp Randall in November could be a ton of fun!

Gundy says OU and Texas are still in all the Big 12 meetings… “If I were in charge, I wouldn’t allow them to be a part of anything.” — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) July 13, 2022

What I do know for sure is that we’re not done just yet! Trust me, more expansion is coming! You can count on it!