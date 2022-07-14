Man Allegedly Kills Fishing Partner Because He ‘Summoned Bigfoot’

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly murdered his friend. He reportedly said he did it because his fishing partner “summoned Bigfoot.”

Larry Sanders, 53, told police that he murdered Jimmy Knighten near Ada, Oklahoma, after he “summoned Bigfoot,” according to Oxygen News. Sanders struck and strangled Knighten after they were noodling in a river, according to a press release from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Noodling is a type of hand-fishing, typically used to lure and catch catfish. (RELATED: Father Of Brutally Murdered Child Beats The Hell Out Of Accused Murderer In Court Room)

REPORT: Coroner Says He Cried, Couldn’t Eat For A Week In Most Heinous Crime He’s Ever Seen https://t.co/fW0coOo8sO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

Sanders confessed to a relative that he had killed Knighten, Oxygen reported. The exact cause and manner of Knighten’s death has yet to be determined by investigators, OSBI noted.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something,” Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said, according to KTEN. “His statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him; that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten.”

Police initially arrested Sanders for an outstanding warrant and booked him into the Pontotoc County Jail. After discovering Knighten’s body, Sanders was arrested for murder in the first degree. He is currently being held in Pontotoc County detention facility, with investigators vowing a full investigation into Knighten’s death, Oxygen reported.