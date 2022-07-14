FALLON: Out Of Touch Democrats Are Scrambling To Codify Roe Into Law. They Must Be Stopped

Unborn children are no less alive than you and me, for precious life begins at conception. The recent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade was a tremendous step in the fight for life.

As a result of this monumental ruling, Democrats have taken their frustration to new lengths by arguing the only way to codify Roe v. Wade is by an Act of Congress. (RELATED: JIPPING: Here’s What SCOTUS’ Decision To End Roe Really Means)

Vice President Kamala Harris has now called for Congress to “put into law the rights that again we took for granted,” refusing to acknowledge the rights of the baby in a mother’s womb.

In a knee-jerk response to the overturning of Roe and Casey, Democrats have introduced two ill-informed bills that they plan to vote on today:

The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, which has not been heard in committee and was introduced last week, dramatically expands access to abortion-on-demand pills and forces state governments to abdicate their authority to legislate life saving restrictions on abortion providers.

One provision of this bill allows for an out-of-state resident who wants to get an abortion and happens to be in state where it is illegal to receive such. This is a complete federal overreach that undermines States rights.

The other bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, was similarly rushed to the floor. This legislation, again, limits the rights of sates to legislate on necessary protections for mothers and unborn children. Moreover, it forbids any restrictions by state or federal lawmakers to limit the availability of and access to abortion-on-demand pills.

It does all of this while also forbidding any limits on a woman’s ability to get an immediate abortion. Both bills are premature and reactionary with short-term policies that give no regard to the dual-sovereignty system in the United States.

The bills are tone deaf to the real perspectives of Americans which sadly seems to be a theme of today’s Democratic Party.

According to a new Marist/Knights of Columbus poll, 61% of Americans say abortion should either be illegal or left up to the States. This is the foundation of the American way — federalism.

The overruling of Roe v. Wade is historic in three significant ways.

First, the Supreme Court clearly states that abortion is not a right protected by the Constitution. Roe was based on crumbling foundations from its inception and the majority of justices have agreed.

Second, the decision is an unprecedented example of judicial restraint. The Court has decided that abortion is emphatically NOT a matter that should be decided by an unelected branch of our government. Finally, by showing such judicial restraint, the Court has returned power to the States.

Both Justice White and Rehnquist in their dissents to the Court’s opinion on Roe made clear that this ruling is irreverent of history and completely overrides the political process of the states. Their wisdom is clearly coming to bear.

The recent opinion, written by Justice Alito, reiterates the insights of past justices.

He writes that Roe “imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire Nation, and it effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single state.” The time is long overdue to return the decision-making power back to the States and the People.

The Democrats have continually laid siege on a co-equal branch of government — the Supreme Court. They have threatened to pack the court, force retirements and this week House Democrats are attempting to codify the unconstitutional “rights” posited in the overturned Roe decision.

Their proposed legislation would expand access to abortion-on-demand pills, limit a woman’s ability to seek out alternatives to abortion, and robs the States of their ability to effectively legislate protecting the unborn.

Pat Fallon is the representative for Texas’ 4th Congressional District.

