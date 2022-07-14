Paige Spiranac Gets Cheeky With Her Golf Fashion

Paige Spiranac posted a teaser photograph to her Instagram account Thursday, and she definitely got a little cheeky with her golf outfit.

The photograph shows Spiranac dressed in a simple, clean-cut golf outfit but it didn’t take long for her 3.5 million followers to notice that her skirt was a short number that didn’t entirely cover her posterior. Spiranac was facing forward and turned ever so slightly to face the camera, giving her fans a playful smile.

The outfit would have been perfect for the course had it been designed with an additional inch or two in length. It was the perfect outfit for garnering a lot of fan attention for the upcoming Open Championship, and with over 90,000 likes it was apparent that fans were loving the flirty energy she was giving.

The black outfit featured a thin, white stripe on the straps and along the front of the bodice, which appeared to have a tank-shaped cut. (RELATED: Maxim Names Paige Spiranac The World’s Hottest Woman)

Spiranac had black framed sunglasses perched atop her head and the most curious little partner came along for the ride. Right behind Spiranac, her puppy headcover seemed to be looking in the same direction as the rest of her fans.

“It’s Open Championship time! Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start,” Spiranac wrote in her caption.