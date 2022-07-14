Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Bleachers

Police in Montgomery County, Texas made an arrest on Tuesday in connection with the theft of $10,000 worth of bleachers from Bull Sallas Park in New Caney, Texas.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 58-year-old New Caney resident James Thomley, after he showed up at an unrelated traffic stop and drug bust, according to a press release. Police made the arrest just one day after a Montgomery County judge signed his arrest warrant, the release stated. (RELATED: CBP Seizes $10 Million In Fake Rolexes From Hong Kong)

“He came to this traffic stop because the people (who were stopped) were phoning a friend to come pick up a vehicle as they were getting arrested,” Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County precinct 4 constable’s office told KHOU11.

“Stealing from a county park is stealing from the youth and families of East Montgomery County,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden stated in the news release. “This theft of metal has cost the County $10,000 to purchase new bleachers, thus taking away from the funds the county could spend on other improvements and maintenance to the park.”

Twenty bleacher planks were initially observed missing from the park on May 26 with four more being reported missing the next day, according to the press announcement. Detectives later uncovered the alleged thief’s identity after discovering the missing benches at a scrapyard, where he was identified.