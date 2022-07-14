REPORT: Prominent Attorney Charged With Murder Of Wife And Child

Police charged prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Thursday with two counts of murder in relation to the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh’s 55-year-old wife Maggie and their 22-year-old-son Paul were shot dead at the family’s hunting property in June 2021. Sources close to the investigation reported that blood spatters found on Murdaugh’s clothing indicated he may have been at the murder scene, according to CNN.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed the disgraced attorney was indicted by a grand jury that had carefully evaluated the evidence produced by prosectors before reaching their decision, according to TMZ.

Murdaugh previously denied any involvement in the crime, stating he was visiting his mother when his wife and son were murdered, according to CNN. However, son Paul Murdaugh’s phone contained a time-stamped video of Alex speaking with his wife just before she and Paul were killed, reported the outlet.

The now-disbarred lawyer also made headlines when he attempted to stage his own death months after the murder of his wife and son, according to TMZ. He survived a gunshot wound to the head that left him with minor injuries. Prosecutors alleged Alex tried to kill himself in an attempt to help his one surviving son collect a $10 million life insurance policy, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I’m Tired Of Being F*cked With’: Boosie Badazz Mouths Off To Police After Being Cuffed)

Prosecutors also accused Murdaugh of cheating a number of people out of millions of dollars through his unethical legal practice, according to TMZ.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him so far, the outlet continued. He is expected to attend court in the upcoming days to enter his plea on the murder charges.

Murdaugh remains in jail in Columbia, South Carolina and is being held on a $7 million bond, according to TMZ.