Sole Seriouss: Reinvent Your Wardrobe from the Comfort of Your Home

It’s no secret that most consumers have a love-hate relationship with shopping in-store. The downside is that you may not find what you are looking for; it can be crowded, with an overwhelming number of options, or you might simply get distracted. Fortunately, the internet has made it possible for shoppers to purchase items with the tap of a button. Sole Seriouss allows fanatics of sneakers, streetwear and collectibles to purchase authentic items without leaving the comfort of your home.

Sole Seriouss is an online marketplace that specializes in high-quality brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike, Supreme, Off-White, KITH, Medicom, LEGO, and more. The company also has exclusive collaborations with other well-known labels and influencers in the sneaker community. Sole Seriouss has partnered with businesses and influencers like SneakerCon, eBay, Amazon, JumpermanKris, and Romy, among others. The brand has also been featured on “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” on Disney+ while attending the SneakerCon event in Cleveland, Ohio.

With the increased boom in the sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles market, and the number of competitors growing by the day, Sole Seriouss has continued to thrive and expand. The Sole Seriouss team credits its success to several factors, including passion, patience, resilience, persistence, and innovation. The company’s founders have witnessed firsthand the hassles involved with purchasing rare and popular sneakers. With that in mind, Sole Seriouss’ mission has always been to provide a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience for their customers.

Before starting Sole Seriouss, these shoe lovers had seen the good, the bad, and the ugly of the sneaker industry. From skipping class to get in line for shoes to waiting outside in insane weather to get the latest pair, there’s no length they wouldn’t go to satisfy their love for sneakers. These individuals know what it’s like to wait for eons for your favorite shoes and still miss out on them. They also know what it’s like to order a pair of sneakers and wait for ages because the retailer or manufacturer has a backlog. These and other challenges motivated them to start Sole Seriouss, a platform that would solve most customers’ challenges with the click of a button.

The company’s website provides exceptional customer service, competitive market prices, and super quick shipping on a wide array of products. From the world’s most hyped collectibles to new releases, Sole Seriouss seeks to satisfy all of its customers’ needs in a timely fashion. Sole Seriouss stands behind what is arguably the best shipping in the sneaker industry today. Moreover, the team’s innovative inventory tracking system ensures stock levels are always on point, creating an almost nonexistent wait time for items.

Authenticity is the number one thing Sole Seriouss guarantees its customers. In the sneaker industry, there tend to be counterfeit products that can slip by and be sold forward. Counterfeiting is illegal in many places, and Sole Seriouss refuses to deal with counterfeit goods. The company does not let through any replicas or non-legitimate merchandise. All merchandise is kept on-site, authenticated, and personally tagged by Sole Seriouss’s highly trained experts before even hitting the app for customers to see. That’s a legacy Sole Seriouss hopes to uphold even after expanding into other areas like collectibles and accessories.