Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Their Second Child

Actress Sophie Turner, 24, and her husband of three years, Joe Jonas, have welcomed their second child into the world.

The celebrity couple now have a second daughter, and close sources reveal that the little bundle of joy actually arrived earlier in July, according to TMZ. The baby girl, whose name is not yet public, was born in Miami. Both mother and daughter are reportedly home, relaxing, and doing well, according to TMZ.

Congrats are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/FmoAwgENSE — People (@people) July 14, 2022

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” representatives for the family confirmed, according to People.

Jonas and Turner are already parents to another little girl named Willa, who was born in Los Angeles in 2020. The couple started their family quickly after tying the knot in a stunning Las Vegas wedding in 2019, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate)

Turner, who is known for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones,” first revealed she was expecting her second child during an interview with Elle UK in the magazine’s May issue, according to People.

Fans were excitedly awaiting the birth of this already famous baby. Turner played up her baby bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City in May, just a few weeks prior to giving birth. Around the same time, Turner featured her baby bump in all its glory when she posed on the cover of Elle Magazine. She shared the images with her 14.8 million followers on Instagram.