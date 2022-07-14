Tom Brady Reveals How Often He Talks To Donald Trump

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady revealed in an interview with Variety how often he and former President Donald Trump actually talk.

Brady, who briefly retired in February before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, shot down the possibility of switching careers and getting into politics.

“I don’t think anyone’s fond of politics these days,” Brady told Variety.

“Are you and Donald Trump still in touch?”

“No,” Brady said. “I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

Brady said the duo hadn’t played a round of golf together in 17 or 18 years but that the press “mischaracterized” a lot about the pair’s relationship. (RELATED: Chris Evans Says He Can’t Play Tom Brady If He Still Supports Donald Trump)

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady reportedly said. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone.”

“I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Brady poked fun at Trump back in 2021 when the Buccaneers visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Not a lot of people think we could’ve won,” Brady said. “In fact I think that 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

President Joe Biden chimed in and said “I understand that,” a nod to how many people believe Trump actually won the 2020 election.

“You understand that Mr. President,” Brady responded. “And personally, you know, it’s nice for me to be back here. We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing and they started calling me Sleepy Tom. Why would they do that to me?”

Biden, who was dubbed “Sleepy Joe” by Trump during the campaign, nodded in agreement.