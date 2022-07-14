‘This Is Not The Way Reality Really Is’: Tom Brady Speaks Out About Parenting His Kids

Tom Brady got real about his position of privilege during a segment of Jim Farley’s “DRIVE” podcast, speaking about how he knows his children are living in a different “reality” than most kids.

“I try to do the best I can,” Brady said regarding how he manages to keep his children’s “feet on the ground.” Brady revealed in the podcast that the wealth he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen share is the “hardest thing” about raising their children.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said during the podcast.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he and Gisele have spoken about their wealth with their kids in an effort to keep them grounded and to help them understand that their lives are not “normal” compared to the majority of children, according to the podcast.

Brady described the many luxuries that 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian experience in their day-to-day lives. Brady co-parents his 14-year-old son, John, with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, according to Page Six. “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.'”

Brady’s current net worth sits at roughly $250 million, according to Page Six, but he hasn’t always been wealthy.

He shared memories of his past and described his humble upbringing during the podcast. “I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family,” Brady said. (RELATED: Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Don’t Want Their Kids To Know They’re Famous)

“My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes,” he added.

Gisele also came from a different upbringing than the one her children are living. Brady shared during the podcast that she grew up in rural Brazil, a place he described as being a “very small kind of farming town.” He went on to say his wife was a “very simple girl” who shared a bedroom with her five sisters in her modest, 2-bedroom home when she was growing up.

Brady tries to offer his children “experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through,” according to Page Six. However, Benjamin and Vivian “still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have,” Brady added.