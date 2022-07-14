Trump Makes His Return To DC For The First Time Since Leaving Office

Former President Donald Trump will be returning to Washington, D.C., on July 26 for the first time since the end of his presidency to deliver a closing address at an event hosted by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

Trump will be speaking on the second day of an AFPI summit, which will focus on lowering energy and gasoline prices, combating inflation, giving parents more control of their children’s education, reducing crime in U.S. cities and securing the border according to AFPI’s press release. The former president’s return to the district comes as he’s facing scrutiny in Congress over his alleged involvement in events preceding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Official announcement from ⁦@A1Policy⁩ that former President Trump will return to DC this month to address its summit pic.twitter.com/KgbPlX8CU9 — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) July 14, 2022

Trump was last in Washington roughly 18 months ago, on January 20, 2021, the New York Post reported. He left just before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, making him the first outgoing president in over 150 years not to attend his successor’s inauguration, the Post added. (RELATED: POLL: More Americans Want Trump To Run In 2024 Than Biden)

“The America First Policy Institute is excited to welcome President Donald Trump back to Washington, D.C. Our team will introduce a policy agenda that will get our country back on the right track. These policies worked before, and they will work again.” said Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of AFPI and former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Trump.

Trump has spent the majority of his time since leaving office at Mar-a-Lago, but has remained politically active by meeting with and lending his endorsement to Republican candidates from across the country who he sees as committed to his brand of conservatism, The New York Times reported. His political action committee has brought in over $120 million—more than double the Republican National Committee—to help those candidates win their primary and general elections, the NYT added.

Other speakers for the AFPI summit include former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, eight former Trump administration cabinet officials, nine other top White House officials, 10 senators, 13 house members, and three former governors according to the summit website.

The event is invite-only, but will be livestreamed and members of the press will be in attendance; the specific location of the event has not yet been released, according to the press release.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

