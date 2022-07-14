This Movie Has An Outrageous Setup: A Liberal Reporter Realizes One Conspiracy Could Actually Be Real

It’s a plotline so unbelievable that it almost couldn’t possibly happen in the real world, but it looks like it’ll make for some really fun summer viewing: I’m talking about “Vengeance,” the first film written and directed by B.J. Novak, with an all-star cast.

The premise of the film seems simple: B.J. Novak (or Ryan from “The Office,” as he’s best known), is a journalist and podcaster (aren’t we all?) who flies from the Big Apple to West Texas to go to the funeral of a girl he used to hook up with, according to the trailer. The girl supposedly died of a fentanyl overdose or poisoning, but her family believes she was murdered.

Novak’s character is unconvinced by the conspiracy theories pouring out from his new Texan friends…until his car blows up, and he has to admit there might be an element of truth to the paranoia of his almost-ex’s family.

I KNOW! Can you imagine a liberal-leaning reporter ever admitting they might have been wrong?! Probably not, but get this: I was once a liberal social science writer, but then I moved to California and realized the current version of DNC liberalism in America is just a spin on “Communism.”

Once the rabbit hole into reality opened, it didn’t take long for me to end up working with some of the greatest conservative thought leaders, analysts and commentators in the nation. I also happened to move to the south and surround myself with a very different sociology to that of places like Los Angeles and New York City.

So, perhaps “Vengeance” does have a believable storyline, at least from my very biased perspective. And apparently the whole thing starts with John Mayer on the rooftop bar of a Soho House, according to IndieWire.

That feels believable. If you’ve ever spent time at any Soho House, you know exactly what I’m talking about. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Shoresy’ Is The ‘Letterkenny’ Spin-Off Taking North America By Storm)

No matter what, it looks like it’ll be a really, really fun ride. We all deserve a little bit of slapstick and humility in our lives, so I hope “Vengeance” delivers. With a cast of A-listers, including Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”), superstar Ashton Kutcher, and more, according to IMDB, I am pretty damn excited for this one.