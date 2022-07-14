West Virginia Football Coach Neal Brown Praises J.T. Daniels, Says He Might Be The Smartest QB To Play At WVU

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is a big fan of J.T. Daniels.

The former Georgia quarterback and five star recruit transferred to the Mountaineers during the offseason, and he’s viewed as the man tasked with taking WVU to the next level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if Brown’s comments about the young man’s intelligence are a sign of anything to come, the Mountaineers are in for a big season.

“He’s extremely smart. He may be the smartest quarterback that we’ve ever had. He’s extremely intelligent. As soon as he made the decision that he wanted to be at West Virginia, he and Graham (Harrell) have been meeting. As soon as he made the decision, they could meet and talk football,” Brown told the media when discussing the team’s new QB, according to Heartland College Sports.

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say we’re interested to see how Daniels does with the Mountaineers. Coming out of high school, expectations were through the roof when he committed to USC.

It didn’t work out with the Trojans, and he soon after landed with the Bulldogs. Again, everyone thought he’d set the world on fire, but after some health issues, Stetson Bennett took over and led the team to a national title.

Former Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Makes Massive Transfer Decision. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/5wKzhp5TFu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

Now, Daniels is in Morgantown, and he’s the best quarterback the Mountaineers have had in a very long time. With him on the roster, WVU’s ceiling is very high if he can meet his potential.

There’s plenty of reasons for fans to be excited, and as a college football fanatic, I’m right there with them!

It could be a very special season for WVU fans and Daniels will go down as a legend if he leads them to big things!