REPORT: WWE To Move Away From PG Programming Back To TV-14

The WWE will revert back to TV-14 programming and away from their PG audience beginning Monday night on “Raw” on the USA Network.

According to “Mat Men” host Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer, the PG era of professional wrestling has come to an end.

Monday Night Raw will change from PG to TV-14 programming starting July 18, per @AndrewZarian 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cbUyEGTXfg — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 14, 2022

TV-14 rating wrestling produced some of the greatest on-camera performers of all-time. Guys like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin rose to global popularity during the days of the WWE “Attitude era” when the audience was intended for teenagers and young adults.

In the summer of 2008, the WWE moved away from that edgy TV-14 rating and began tailoring their product to be suitable for children. This era of wrestling known as the “PG era” and it had tremendously benefitted wrestlers such as Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, and of course, John Cena, to becoming global superstars. (RELATED: Panthers GM Says Team’s QB Job Is An ‘Open Competition’)

For WWE chief Vince McMahon to be switching his company’s gears back to edgier television will inevitably create for some memorable moments to come down the line.

It will certainly be worthwhile to tune in to what the company has planned come Monday.