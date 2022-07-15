5-Year-Old Boy Kills 8-Year-Old Brother In Tragic Accident, According To Police

A 5-year-old boy in Arkansas shot and killed his 8-year-old brother Thursday, police said. Law enforcement and authorities in the state believe it was an accident.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County and found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy in the home. A Jefferson County coroner pronounced the boy deceased, according to a police news release. (RELATED: REPORT: Mass Shooting At Bar In South Africa Leaves 15 Dead)

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said. “I can’t emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times.”

“Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home,” Woods, Jr. added.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services was notified of the incident and will be assessing the conditions and welfare of children in the home.

The 8-year-old boy’s body will be taken to the state medical examiner for an autopsy as the police investigation into the boy’s death continues.