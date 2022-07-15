Brent Venables: ‘The Fire Hose Is Fully Inserted In My Mouth’

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables made an incredibly bizarre comment when addressing the media Thursday.

Venables was hired to replace Lincoln Riley after he bolted for USC, and expectations are incredibly high in Norman with the former Clemson DC running the show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he seemed amped up when talking to the media about the upcoming season, and dropped a line that was simply mind-boggling!

“Just like you’d expect, the fire hose is fully inserted in my mouth here, and we’ve been blowing and going,” Venables told the media Thursday.

You can watch a clip of his truly bizarre comment below.

What a line from Venables! What an incredibly weird and strange thing to say to the media! I’m very confident I’ve never heard anything like this before in the world of college football, and I’ve just about heard it all!

Seriously, what the hell is he even talking about? What does it mean to be “blowing and going” in the context of the college football world?

It’s a great mystery!

It’s not just the fact what he said was weird, but he literally held up his hand to his mouth like he was actually inserting a fire hose.

Am I crazy or does this seem like a wildly inappropriate comment?

Let’s win a few games in Norman before firing off comments about fire hoses in your mouth and “blowing and going.” I don’t think that’s too much to ask!