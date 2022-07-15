Not Even CNN Buys The Claim That Abortion Is The Most Important Issue For Voters

CNN host Victor Blackwell questioned Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California after the congresswoman claimed abortion was motivating voters Friday.

“As Democrats say this issue should motivate voters, there’s a New York Times/Siena College poll that asked about the most important issues for voters,” Blackwell said Chu. “It’s still the economy, inflation. In fact, for Democrats and independents, abortion rights doesn’t surpass inflation. It’s behind the economy and political divisions and gun policy. Is there any evidence that abortion rights is a topic that is motivating the voters you need to show up in November?”

WATCH:

“Well, I have never seen such anger, outrage and terror amongst women in this country everywhere I go,” Chu, who introduced legislation that would secure the right to an abortion in all 50 states, responded. “Everybody is talking about this and talking about what we can do about it. So, women are very motivated, as well as the men who support them, to change things. And, in fact, there have been nonstop demonstrations and rallies around the country since the Dobbs decision three weeks ago.”

The legislation passed the House by a 219 to 210 vote Friday, CNN reported.

Blackwell pointed to polling data to push back on Chu’s claims.

“Again, the polls show that the economy, inflation and the other list of items I just read there are what’s really motivating voters more than abortion rights,” Blackwell responded.

The Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade. Democrats began fundraising off the Dobs decision almost immediately, but some efforts to use abortion to save Democratic majorities in the House and Senate appear to be falling flat, The Hill reported.

Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who runs the campaign committee for Democrats in the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden made statements vowing to protect abortion rights in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, according to NBC News.

“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” Biden said.

“Democrats are going to protect Roe v. Wade,” Maloney said.

Chu did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.