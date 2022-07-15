Business

REPORT: German Court Deems Tesla Autopilot A ‘Massive Danger’ And Forces Company To Reimburse Customer

Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver's Death While In Autopilot Mode

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Charlie Kabelac Contributor
A court in Munich has reportedly deemed Tesla’s driver-assistance system a “massive danger.”

The mid-level court of the state of Bavaria ruled that the company has to reimburse most of the original price (approximately 112,000 Euro) of the Model X, according to Der Spiegel. The ruling reportedly refers to all Model X cars with the current version of Tesla’s autopilot.

The case specifically cites the car’s inability to recognize modified construction areas in cities as a reason for the ruling, Der Spiegel reported. Additionally, the court reportedly found that Tesla cars’ tendency to continuously break in cities increases the danger of rear-end crashes due to smaller safety distances between cars. (RELATED: US Opens Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Feature After Multiple Crashes Nationwide)

Tesla’s lawyers reportedly argued that the autopilot was not made for cities, and is only intended to be used on highways. However, the court countered that manually switching off the assistance system provides a distraction for drivers. (RELATED: Tesla ‘Autopilot’ Car Hits Police Officer On Motorcycle)

The head of Tesla’s autopilot team, Andrej Karpathy, left the company on July 13, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Tesla closed a major development office in late June, laying off more than 200 employees working on its driver-assistance technology, according to Reuters.

Earlier in 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed to FT the company is “actually quite close to achieving self-driving at a safety level that is better than human.”