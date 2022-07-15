Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Kavanaugh Asks Judge To Throw Out ‘Confessions Allegedly Given’

The man arrested for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June is asking a judge to throw out a confession he reportedly made to police.

James Wyda, the federal public defender representing Nicholas Roske, asked Maryland District Judge Peter J. Messitte to throw out “any and all statements, admissions, and confessions allegedly given by Mr. Roske,” WUSA9 reported. (RELATED: Kavanaugh’s Would-Be Assassin Struck As Pelosi Sat On Legislation To Beef Up Security For SCOTUS Justices)

“Nicholas Roske … hereby moves this Honorable Court … to suppress any and all statements, admissions, and confessions (‘statements’) allegedly given by Mr. Roske, whether oral, written, or otherwise recorded, which the government proposes to use as evidence at trial,” Wyda said in the court filing.

NEW: Nicholas Roske, the California man accused of showing up outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with an unloaded firearm in his suitcase, is asking a judge to suppress statements he made to police during his arrest. https://t.co/Pu9qwTLPuz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 14, 2022

Roske was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after allegedly calling 911 and telling officers he intended to kill Kavanaugh. The 26-year-old is accused of being armed with a handgun, a knife and pepper spray in the early morning hours of June 8.

After his arrest, Roske reportedly told investigators that he was upset about the leaked Supreme Court opinion indicating the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.