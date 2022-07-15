MCDANIEL: Biden Puts Our Enemies First And Americans Last

After initially rescheduling his trip to get some extra rest, Joe Biden is on the ground in the Middle East. His trip abroad underscores his failed foreign policy and shows that with Joe Biden in office, America is weaker on the world stage than it was under President Trump and Republican leadership. Biden’s America-last foreign policy lets down our allies, emboldens our adversaries and puts us at a disadvantage in one of the most turbulent regions in the world.

One of the main goals of Biden’s trip is to revive the Obama-Biden administration’s failed Iran Nuclear Deal, which rewarded Iran – the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism – with billions of dollars, among other concessions. Some of the reported wins that Biden wants to hand Iran include removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the terror blacklist and waiving sanctions on Iran’s “civilian” nuclear program. Believing that Iran is operating in good faith would be a fatal, incompetent mistake – but then again, this is the same person who claimed that Afghanistan wouldn’t fall only to see the Taliban seize control of Kabul days later. In 2022, Biden is making the same kind of miscalculations that left him responsible for the deaths of thirteen brave U.S. service members during the Afghanistan crisis in 2021. (RELATED: ‘Crisis On The Nuclear Front’: Biden Deals With Terrifying Prospect On Middle East Trip)

As Biden trips over himself to bring the Iran Deal back, other countries are taking note. Vladimir Putin’s regime approves: Russia’s lead negotiator in the talks said that “Iran got much more than it could expect” out of America. Meanwhile, Israel – our closest ally in the Middle East – is raising serious concerns about the situation. Why is Joe Biden putting our enemies ahead of our friends as Vladimir Putin applauds?

Unfortunately, this is a longstanding trend. In April 2021, Biden allocated $150 million to a UN-sponsored group with a history of inciting violence against Jews, including blaming Jewish people for the coronavirus and idolizing Adolf Hitler. Just this week, Biden announced an additional $200 million for this corrupt organization. Then in October, Biden announced plans to open a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem – a controversial move that Israel pushed back on, fearing that it would threaten their security. By repeatedly prioritizing the far-left at home instead of our friends abroad, Biden is letting down our allies and sending a global news flash that his administration can’t be trusted.

Of course, Biden is letting down Americans too, especially when it comes to skyrocketing prices for essentials like gas. That’s another key part of this Middle Eastern swing: Biden needs to beg Saudi Arabia to pump more oil in a desperate attempt to drive down American gas prices. This is the definition of leading from behind. Biden helped cause this gas crisis by essentially kneecapping the American energy industry the second he entered office. He canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and shut down new drilling on federal lands. Under President Trump, America achieved energy dominance, becoming the world’s number one oil producer and even becoming a net exporter of oil for the first time in 70 years. Now, rising gas prices could cost American families an additional $2,200 this year, and instead of taking advantage of our natural resources, Biden is begging for help from other countries while sending millions of barrels of our own oil to China and Europe. (RELATED: It’s Not Just Gas — New Data Shows A Massive Explosion In Energy Prices Across The Board)

There’s a striking contrast between how President Trump and President Biden approach foreign policy. When Iran sponsored an attack on a U.S. base in Iraq, President Trump acted swiftly, killing Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani. Biden, on the other hand, is bending over backwards to give that same murderous regime numerous concessions. President Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Joe Biden, despite repeatedly claiming he supported that move, did nothing about it when he was vice president. When President Trump went to the Middle East, it was to bring about unprecedented peace between Israel and several Arab nations with the landmark Abraham Accords. When Biden goes to the Middle East, he “embraces” that “signature Trump achievement”, as reported by CNN, while begging the Saudi royal family to bail him out of a domestic crisis.

From letting Israel down by funding its enemies to ceding energy leverage to Arab nations by shutting off American energy, Joe Biden has undone the tremendous progress we saw in the Middle East under President Trump and Republicans. It’s the difference between America first and America last in action.

Ronna Romney McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

