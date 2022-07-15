Mother Of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Says Everything Said About Alleged Rapist Is ‘A Lie’

The mother of the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion told Telemundo she had not filed charges against the alleged rapist and claimed the media is lying about him.

Gerson Fuentes, the 27-year-old illegal immigrant charged with raping the young girl, confessed to the crime and was arrested Tuesday, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The victim’s mother defended the alleged rapist to a Telemundo reporter who showed up at her apartment.

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo’s @MariaVargasPion that the child “is fine”, and “everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie.” pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

“Yes, but she’s fine. Everything that they’re saying against him is a lie,” the girl’s mother told Telemundo from inside her apartment when asked whether the 10-year-old lived there. She also said she was not pressing charges against Fuentes. (RELATED: Here’s Why The Media’s Abortion Narrative On IVF Is Total Nonsense)

Users on social media raised questions about Fuentes’ relationship with the victim’s mother, given the woman’s defense of the alleged rapist.

Reports of a 10-year-old crossing state lines into Indiana for an abortion made national headlines in early July after Dr. Caitlin Bernard shared the story with the press. She has since been disciplined by her employer for a HIPAA violation, according to Fox News.

Bernard also incorrectly reported that the child had been raped by a 17-year-old in a filing to the Indiana Department of Health, according to Fox News.

Stories about the girl’s abortion initially drew speculation because they came from a single source, Bernard, who has a history of abortion activism, and because Ohio’s attorney general said he hadn’t heard of any similar child rape cases in the state. Earlier articles about the story did not mention that the child had been raped by an adult.

Bernard did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.