‘I Was Never Guilty Of This’: NBA YoungBoy Cries In Court After Being Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

A Los Angeles federal court declared prominent rapper NBA YoungBoy not guilty of illegal firearms possession Friday.

YoungBoy was ordered to sit in home confinement in Utah since being released on $500k bond in October, according to TMZ. The case dates back to an incident in March 2021, during which time YoungBoy was involved in a high speed chase in Tarzana, according to CBS News. A gun was found on the floor of his Mercedes after he fled the scene on foot, acccording to TMZ.

NBA Youngboy and his legal team who beat the feds in court today pic.twitter.com/kTZhmiocQj — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 15, 2022

YoungBoy put his head down and cried when the not guilty verdict was delivered. “I was never guilty of this,” the rapper said as he walked out of the courtroom, according to TMZ.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and YoungBoy’s dedicated attorney, Andre Belanger, confirmed the not guilty verdict to the press after an emotional 3-day trial, according to TMZ.

The rapper’s 2021 incident stemmed from the police attempting to pull over his vehicle on an outstanding federal warrant. After fleeing the scene, police brought in a K-9 unit to aid in locating and capturing YoungBoy, according to TMZ. The police chase began at 11 a.m. and YoungBoy was taken into police custody approximately two hours later, according to CBS News. (RELATED: REPORT: Linebacker Matthew Adams Of The Chicago Bears Charged With Misdemeanor Firearm Possession)

fans are surrounding the whole court entrance during nba youngboy’s trial while he waits for the verdict in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/mv6GxQNlCO — Frwontou (@frwontou) July 15, 2022

This case generated a lot of attention from YoungBoy’s loyal fans, who surrounded the courtroom in a show of support in anticipation of Friday’s hearing, according to TMZ. Floyd Mayweather was among those who personally attended court this week.