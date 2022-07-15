REVIEW: ‘The Old Man’ Remains Outstanding Through 6 Episodes

“The Old Man” continues to be absolutely awesome.

The sixth episode of the hit FX show with Jeff Bridges dropped Thursday night, and I quickly cruised through it Friday morning to get caught up! (RELATED: Watch Jeff Bridges In The Chilling Trailer For FX’s Upcoming Series ‘The Old Man’)

As expected, it didn’t disappoint at all.

Through six episodes, “The Old Man” continues to be one of the best shows on TV, and it’s absolutely captivating. Once you fire it up, there’s no way to turn it off and episode six was only further proof of that fact.

Dan Chase/Johnny Kohler’s daughter has been snatched, presumably by the Afghan warlord he screwed over in the past, and the episode closed with it being made crystal clear he’s going to get her back.

Without spoiling much, the entire theme of the show is whether or not a person can outrun their past forever. As viewers know, the answer is no!

Johnny Kohler thought he’d successfully outrun his past for several decades, but eventually, old demons always come out to play. Those demons have now come for his daughter and I think it’s safe to say all bets are off.

We know he has no problem killing, and I have a strong sense that the bodies aren’t done dropping just yet!

If you’re not already watching “The Old Man,” I can’t recommend it enough. Make sure to check it out on FX or Hulu!