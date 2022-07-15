NFL Lineman Richie Incognito Retires From Football

Thirteen-year NFL veteran Richie Incognito announced his retirement Friday in a post on the Las Vegas Raiders’ team website.

Incognito played for four different franchises during the course of his career. After the St. Louis Rams drafted him in 2005, the offensive guard played for the Bills, Dolphins and Raiders, according to ESPN.

In Incognito’s farewell letter, he said, “my love of the game has always been what drives me. I know I’ll miss being in the locker room. I love being with the guys, I love grinding, I love training camp, I love practicing during the season, I love just the competitive nature of it.” (RELATED: REPORT: WWE To Move Away From PG Programming Back To TV-14)

Incognito credited his parents in the post saying, “I owe my ability to maintain single-minded focus to my father and the gift of grit and perseverance to my mother,” adding, “I’ll never be able to repay them for that.”

The four time NFL pro-bowler was infamously involved in a 2013 scandal with the Miami Dolphins where he allegedly bullied teammate, Jonathan Martin, to the point where Martin stormed away from the team midway through the season. The bullying incident ultimately led to Incognito being indefinitely suspended from the Dolphins.

Despite the troublesome incident, Incognito leaves the game of football with good vibes and well-wishes from some of his Raiders teammates.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said, “You are the best! Thank you for everything bro!”

You are the best! Thank you for everything bro! https://t.co/FoaZxvywei — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 15, 2022

Pro-bowl defensive lineman Maxx Crosby told Incognito “congrats on retirement,” adding a picture of the two together.

Incognito’s career was quite the ride if you were a fan of his. Best wishes to him and his family in retirement!