Watch Steve Carell In The Chilling Trailer For The New Series ‘The Patient’

Steve Carell’s new show “The Patient” looks chilling.

The plot of FX’s upcoming Hulu series with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, ” The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Gets Back On The Right Track With Its Season 4 Premiere)

Does that sound interesting? Well, just wait until you check out the trailer! Give it a watch below.

Does this series look awesome or does this series look awesome? The answer is yes. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely epic, and I’m here for it.

The entire plot is fascinating. A serial killer holding his therapist as prisoner? Yeah, you can sign me up!

It’s also been incredible to watch Carell’s career arc over the past several years. He went from being the face of “The Office” as Michael Scott to now showing in a very dark psychological thriller.

The man is outrageously talented. He captivated the country as the quirky leader of Dunder Mifflin, and it looks like his performance in “The Patient” will be unbelievably sinister and chilling.

If that doesn’t amp you up, I don’t know what to say!

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Patient” starting August 30 on Hulu!