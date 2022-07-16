REPORT: Ricky Martin Could Face 50 Years In Prison For Incest

Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accused the singer of domestic violence and incest in Puerto Rico, who could face up to 50 years behind bars, TMZ reported Friday.

It was previously reported that an unidentified victim made domestic violence and sexual assault allegations against Martin in early July, and Friday’s publication of Spanish news website Marca identified the accuser as being Martin’s nephew, according to TMZ. Sanchez has already obtained a temporary restraining order against Martin, who faces harsher penalties if convicted of incest and sex crimes under Puerto Rican law, according to TMZ.

Martin is set to attend court July 21, although the specific penalties he could be facing remain unclear at this time, according to TMZ.

The Spanish newspaper reported that Martin and Sanchez were engaged in an intimate relationship for seven months, after which time Sanchez decided to put an end to things, according to TMZ. Sanchez alleged that Martin refused to accept the relationship was over and continued to contact him. Martin also allegedly continued to make unwelcome visits to Sanchez’ home, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ricky Martin Denies Restraining Order Allegations)

Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer spoke on behalf of his client Friday evening. “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer said, according to TMZ.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” Singer added, according to TMZ.