Watch The Moment A Grieving Dad Beats Down His Son’s Murderer In Court

A South Carolina father was charged after attacking his son’s murderer in court on Thursday, video footage shows.

The incident began Thursday during a sentencing for Lindy Jones. Jones pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Willie Fields, who was found dead from a gunshot wound off a road in Orangeburg County in August 2019, according to WACH. Fields’ family had reported him missing days before his body was discovered, according to the report.

Jones, then 19, was charged with murder while his brother, 18-year-old Jalen Jones, was charged as an accessory, according to WACH.

Video shows Jones standing in court facing the judge while Fields’ family stands in the first row.

“Your honor, I just want to let you know just what they took from me, they took away my only child,” Fields’ mother said between sobs. “It has been so hard —”

Suddenly, Fields’ father, seen wearing a green t-shirt, lunges at Jones and punches him in the back of the head before tackling him to the ground.

Fields' father was subdued and Jones was taken out of the court room, according to WACH. Members of Fields' family were seen crying following the altercation.

Fields’ father was later charged with assault and battery in the third degree, according to the report.