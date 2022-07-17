Bryan Cranston Crumples As He’s Hit By Liner In All-Star Game

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston got hit hard during Saturday night’s All-Star Celebrity Softball game in Dodger Stadium.

Cranston, 66, was reportedly hit in his right shoulder by actor and singer Anthony Ramos during batting practice outside the park, according to The Associated Press. The elder actor was doubled over for a few moments before heading to his trailer, the outlet continued.

Footage of the accident was shared on Twitter, showing the second that Ramos realized he’d hit Cranston. Cranston can be seen relaxing on his knees as Ramos and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” comedian Guillermo Rodriguez stand by him. Rodriguez can be heard asking Cranston if he needed water in the clip.

Before the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium, Anthony Ramos was taking BP in the batting cage. @BryanCranston was pitching and he took a comebacker off the chest! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7OOMOtxgm8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2022

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after the fact, according to The AP, noting that “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.” Yet, Cranston recovered and went to play on the field, and even got into a fake fight with the umpire after he took a called third strike, as seen in another video shared on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Aaron Paul Announces Birth Of Son)

Cranston played for the Los Angeles “team” at the All-Star game, who eventually lost to Brooklyn 15-13, according Entertainment Tonight. The Brooklyn team players were reportedly met by many boos from the Los Angeles stadium, The AP noted.