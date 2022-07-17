‘The Office’ Star Craig Robinson Cancels Show After Gunshots Ring Out Inside Of The Club

“The Office” star Craig Robinson cancelled his North Carolina comedy show Saturday after a gunman started firing inside of the club.

The gunman started firing around the club at around 9pm on Saturday in North Carolina’s Comedy Zone comedy club, according to TMZ. He reportedly flashed his gun as he walked into the comedy club, demanded that everyone leave, and fired one round, the outlet reported.

The gunman was taken into custody, and no one was hurt as Robinson and his fan fled the venue, the outlet continued. “I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure,” Robinson said of the ordeal, according to TMZ.

Robinson reportedly went over to the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, which was hosting Big Time Rush that night, TMZ claimed. When he left the venue, Robinson shared a five minute video to his social media explaining the situation. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Bullied Into Retracting Comment About ‘Chestfeeding’)

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes,” Robinson wrote in a follow-up statement shared to his social media, “Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”