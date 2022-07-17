Transgender Felon Transferred From Women’s Prison After Impregnating Two Inmates

A transgender prisoner in New Jersey was transferred to another facility last month after impregnating two inmates at a women’s only prison earlier this year, according to a Saturday report.

Officials moved 27-year-old Demi Minor to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adults in Burlington County, according to NJ.com. Minor, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, was previously incarcerated at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, where the 27-year-old impregnated two fellow inmates after engaging in “consensual sexual relationships.”

Minor allegedly requested a female officer to conduct a strip search, according a July 15 blog post. The request was denied, and Minor recalls crying while complying with commands.

Minor claimed to have come “under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant” towards transgender individuals and alleged to have been referred to by guards as “he” and “him” more than 30 times. (RELATED: Men Keep Committing Heinous Crimes, Then Identifying As Women After Being Arrested. The Media Is Playing Along)

Following transfer, Minor was placed in a vulnerable unit in Garden State, New Jersey Department of Correction spokesperson Dan Sperazza told NJ.com. Sperrazza could not comment further on Minor’s housing decisions due to DOC privacy policies, but said that “the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications.”

The incidents alleged on Minor’s website, Justice 4 Demi, are currently under investigation, according to NJ.com.