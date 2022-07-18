‘Real Hero Of The Day’: Citizen Shoots, Kills Gunman Rampaging Through Indiana Mall

An armed bystander shot and killed a suspected gunman in an Indianapolis shopping mall Sunday night.

The bystander, described as a 22-year-old man, fatally shot the gunman after he opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three, according to Reuters. Two others were injured in the shooting.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, according to Reuters. The 22-year-old was referred to as a “Good Samaritan” for taking down the gunman.

Breaking as of 8:32pm: Good Samaritan with gun credited for stopping active shooter inside Greenwood Park Mall south of Indianapolis. Police confirm 4 people dead including the shooter and two people injured. They’re being treated at Eskenazi hospital in Indy. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/wf3i0EIJfl — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) July 18, 2022

The gunman reportedly acted alone and used a long gun. “It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting,” Ison told the press. (RELATED: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded In Indiana Mall Shooting)

The victims ranged from their early 20s to 30, including a 12-year-old girl, the Indianapolis Star reported. One woman was pronounced dead at Eskanzi Hospital, one man at St. Francis Hospital, and the two others were found dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear whether the gunman was one of those who died at the scene.

A bomb squad was also called to the scene after an unattended backpack was found in the bathroom near the food court area, but it was later cleared by authorities, the Indianapolis Star reported.