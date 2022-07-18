Former ‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Flaunts Her Stuff In A Bold Instagram Post

Fifty-four-year-old former “Baywatch” star Donna D’Errico isn’t shy about her bikini body, and she proved she’s ready to hit back after posting another sexy snap to her Instagram page alongside a bold message Sunday.

The actress wore a pale pink bikini with a delicate white trim while curiously squatting on a table top. D’Errico used her cheeky photo to take a jab at social media haters after facing backlash from some for posing in a bikini on the Fourth of July.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table,” she wrote.

D’Errico was able to maintain the precarious position long enough to snap the perfect photograph that she was comfortable sharing on social media. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini,’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'” D’Errico said in her Instagram post.

Her perfectly toned, tanned skin was covered by a skimpy string-bikini that looked designed to reflect a delicate, feminine style. D’Errico’s bikini offered a lot of slack in the tie that landed at her hip bone, just above her thigh. (RELATED: This Lime Green Number Probably Wouldn’t Work On Anyone But Megan Fox)

She was photographed while looking off to one side, putting her perfectly applied makeup and highly glossed lips on full display. Her couch and sheer white drapery that led to another room were also visible in the photograph.

“90 Day Fiance” star David Toborowsky, actor Ryan Francis and “The Young & The Restless” star Tracey Bregman were among the many big names that commented on D’Errico’s post with compliments.