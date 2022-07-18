Bella Thorne Stuns In A Bodysuit And Bling

Bella Thorne’s Sunday post to Instagram showcased some sultry images of the 24-year-old dressed in a very tight, mesh bodysuit with bold cut-outs and a plunging neckline.

The daring outfit showcased significantly skin-bearing side portions that showcased her fit obliques. It was completely see-through with the exception of the small lines of solid black fabric that were located in the perfect places. The number was paired with high-rise jeans that had a thick stripe on the upper thigh portion of the denim.

Thorne wore her jeans unbuttoned and strategically unfolded the top portion of the pants to give off a fun, stylish twist to her outfit. She demonstrated the unique ability to successfully blend a bold, rocker-styled bodysuit with denim that had a splash of color. She pulled it off and added her very own, unexpected elements to the casual outfit.

Most people reserve their collection of diamonds and shiny jewelry for special occasions, but Thorne pulled out all the stops and accessorized with an abundance of oversized, very blingy jewelry.

Putting her best sparkle out there for the world to see, Thorne stacked white pearls on her left wrist above her oversized, diamond time-piece. She hung an ornately designed lighter from a silver chain that dangled precariously from the hoop in her denim pants and featured a number of stacked rings and glittering bracelets from her right wrist. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Surprises Fans With Her Wedding Dress Choice)

Her neckline was decorated with an oversized cross that hung low from a chunky chain, as well as a shorter, sparkly necklace that boasted a significantly sized “B” pendant with lots of sparkle.

“Bring your child to work day 🖤 So happy to be back on set!” she wrote in her Instagram caption.