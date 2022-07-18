‘Vigilante’: President Of Anti-Gun Violence Org Slams Indiana Hero Who Stopped Mass Shooting

The president of Brady, an anti-gun violence organization, labeled the Indiana bystander who single-handedly stopped a mass shooting a “vigilante” in a tweet Monday.

Kris Brown took to Twitter to slander the unidentified 22-year-old man who fatally shot a gunman Sunday night in an Indianapolis mall after the shooter opened fire.

“Here’s what we’re not going to do: continue to uplift the NRA myth of a ‘good guy with a gun,'” Brown tweeted. “Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD. We need sensible gun laws, not vigilante safety nets.”

The unidentified gunman reportedly acted alone, using a long gun to kill at least three and injure two at the Greenwood Park Mall. The bystander was hailed as a “hero” by the local police chief for his quick thinking. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Need The Government To Save Me’: Gun Rights Activist Shoots Down Gun Control Laws In Fiery Testimony)

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, according to Reuters.

One woman was pronounced dead at Eskanzi Hospital and a man was declared dead at St. Francis Hospital.