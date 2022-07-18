‘An Attack On All Trump Voters’: Elise Stefanik Unloads On ‘Sham’ Jan. 6 Show

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York slammed the Jan. 6 committee as a “sham” focused on attacking people who voted for former President Donald Trump during a Sunday night appearance on Fox News.

“This is an attack on all Trump voters and really, it’s a partisan attempt by Nancy Pelosi for her hand-picked members of Congress to go after President Trump and all Republicans because they know that they are going to lose at the ballot box this November,” Stefanik told “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin. (RELATED: ‘Unrepentant Liar’: Laura Ingraham Rips Liz Cheney For ‘Smears’)

WATCH:

The vast majority of House Republicans boycotted the panel after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from taking seats on the panel. Pelosi later appointed two outspoken Trump critics, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to the committee.

“For the first time, in the history of Congress, you have no ability for the minority party, in this case the Republicans, to appoint those members,” Stefanik said. “Why is that important? It’s important because there needs to be cross-examination of witnesses. There needs to be a very close eye on all the evidence that is being presented.”

“We know now there is edited excerpts and there’s been edited text messages of Jim Jordan, there’s been statements taken out of context,” Stefanik said. “Witnesses have come forward saying their statements have been taken out of context.”

Stefanik also noted that Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi had declared that the speaker’s office was “off limits” as part of the committee’s investigation.

Pelosi and Stefanik did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

