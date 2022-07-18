REPORT: Emily Ratajkowski Is Newly Single After Splitting From Husband

Famous model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard recently went their separate ways after four years of marriage, according to an insider who revealed the news to People. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay,” the source said, according to People. “She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

The source indicated this was a permanent move for the star, saying Ratajkowski plans to officially file for divorce, according to People.

Rumors that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s marriage was on the rocks first emerged earlier in July when the actress was spotted out and about without her wedding ring, Page Six reported. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Ratajkowski’s last several Instagram posts featured a bare ring finger. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Rocks An Exposed Corset)

The couple dated for a few weeks before walking down the aisle to exchange vows, but they had reportedly been friends for years prior to that time. They were married at City Hall in New York City in February 2018, People reported.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard welcomed a baby boy named Sylvester Apollo in March 2021. There are no reports as to how they will handle custody of their child, according to People. The story continues to develop.