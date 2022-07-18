Insane Images Show Passenger Plane After It Flipped Upside Down On The Runway

A passenger plane crash-landed and flipped upside down on a runway Monday at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Smoke billowed from the area where the passenger plane had crash-landed while carrying more than 30 people, including passengers and crew members, Reuters reported. No deaths were reported despite the plane flipping completely upside down upon landing, the outlet continued.

The plane, operated by Jubba Airways, was reportedly flying from Baidoa, a state in southwest Somalia, to Mogadishu, Sky News reported. The company said the plane was a turboprop-powered Fokker-50, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Plane’s Tires Blow Off On Runway, All Passengers Have To Get Off)

The cause of the incident has yet to be released, BBC reported. More information on what made the plane crash and flip onto its back will be released “as it becomes available,” Jubba Airways said in a brief statement, BBC noted.

Images from the crash, such as those above, show emergency services responding to the site. The plane did not catch fire until after it had crash-landed on the runway, ABC News reported.